 Rocker Nugent calls Florida teens attacking the NRA ‘mushy brained children’
March 31, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Rocker Nugent calls Florida teens attacking the NRA ‘mushy brained children’

Associated Press
March 31, 2018
Updated March 31, 2018 8:55am

  • THE GRAND RAPIDS PRESS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016

    Ted Nugent performed before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump came on stage for his campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

ADVERTISING

Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children.”

He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide.”

A representative for the 69-year-old Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.

PREVIOUS STORY
Demolition completed on 1960s Hawaii island hotel
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING