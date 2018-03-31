 Man arrested after object thrown from balcony hits woman
March 31, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Man arrested after object thrown from balcony hits woman

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 31, 2018 12:05 am 
Police arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly threw an object over a hotel balcony, striking a 75-year-old woman in Waikiki. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –