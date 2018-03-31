Baseball ‘Bows set records in dominating win over UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s 1-2-3 hitters — Maaki Yamazaki, Johnny Weeks and Adam Fogel — each drove in three runs to power the Hawaii baseball team to a 14-2 rout of UC Irvine today at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif.

The ’Bows set a team record for most runs and largest margin of victory for a Big West game.

The ’Bows won the series, 2-1, after not winning a game in Irvine in two previous three-game series since joining the Big West in 2013.

The ’Bows scored five runs in the second, punctuated by Fogel’s two-run double, and coasted after that.

Neil Uskali allowed 10 hits, but did not issue any walks in 7 2/3 innings to improve to 5-1.

The ’Bows are 16-9 and 2-1 in the Big West. The Anteaters fell to 14-12 and 1-2.

The ’Bows continue this seven-game road trip with a nonconference meeting against Pacific on Monday.