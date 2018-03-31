 Baseball ‘Bows set records in dominating win over UC Irvine
March 31, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Baseball ‘Bows set records in dominating win over UC Irvine

Star-Advertiser Staff
March 31, 2018
Updated March 31, 2018 2:01pm
ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s 1-2-3 hitters — Maaki Yamazaki, Johnny Weeks and Adam Fogel — each drove in three runs to power the Hawaii baseball team to a 14-2 rout of UC Irvine today at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif.

The ’Bows set a team record for most runs and largest margin of victory for a Big West game.

The ’Bows won the series, 2-1, after not winning a game in Irvine in two previous three-game series since joining the Big West in 2013.

The ’Bows scored five runs in the second, punctuated by Fogel’s two-run double, and coasted after that.

Neil Uskali allowed 10 hits, but did not issue any walks in 7 2/3 innings to improve to 5-1.

The ’Bows are 16-9 and 2-1 in the Big West. The Anteaters fell to 14-12 and 1-2.

The ’Bows continue this seven-game road trip with a nonconference meeting against Pacific on Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Firefighters recover body of missing swimmer at Rainbow Falls
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING