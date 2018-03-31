 Rainbow Wahine sweep Long Beach State
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 31, 2018
Updated March 31, 2018 6:00pm
The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team capped an undefeated showing at the Big West Challenge today with a 5-0 sweep of No. 5 Long Beach State in Folsom, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3) extended their program-record winning streak to 18 with the convincing victory over the 49ers (16-2), the defending champions of this event. Earlier today at Livermore Community Park, the SandBows defeated No. 6 Cal Poly 4-1 and host Sacramento State 5-0.

Emily Maglio and Ka’iwi Schucht, playing at Flight 1, tied the program record of 14 wins by an individual pair with three victories today. They now share mark with Ari Homayun-Carly Kan (2017) and Maglio-Katie Spieler (2016).

