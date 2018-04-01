Man charged in Lucky Strike attempted kidnapping

ADVERTISING
The man suspected of groping a 9-year-old girl at an Ala Moana Center arcade and attempting to carry her off was charged this afternoon with attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.
Bail for 45-year-old Jason Dee Nolen is $300,000. He remains in custody in the Honolulu Police Department’s Main Headquarters cell block pending a hearing in Honolulu District Court tomorrow morning.
Police said Nolen followed the girl around Lucky Strike Social March 19 as the girl played arcade games and grabbed her in a photo booth. Nolen left the arcade after a brief struggle during which the girl kicked him, police said. They released video from the arcade to track Nolen down.