 Man charged in Lucky Strike attempted kidnapping
April 1, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man charged in Lucky Strike attempted kidnapping

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 1, 2018
Updated April 1, 2018 6:54pm

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017

    Jason Dee Nolen was charged this afternoon with attempted kidnapping and sexual assault after he grabbed a 9-year-old girl at Lucky Strike Social at Ala Moana Center on March 19.

ADVERTISING

The man suspected of groping a 9-year-old girl at an Ala Moana Center arcade and attempting to carry her off was charged this afternoon with attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

Bail for 45-year-old Jason Dee Nolen is $300,000. He remains in custody in the Honolulu Police Department’s Main Headquarters cell block pending a hearing in Honolulu District Court tomorrow morning.

Police said Nolen followed the girl around Lucky Strike Social March 19 as the girl played arcade games and grabbed her in a photo booth. Nolen left the arcade after a brief struggle during which the girl kicked him, police said. They released video from the arcade to track Nolen down.

PREVIOUS STORY
Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING