 Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ tops holiday box office
April 1, 2018
    Tye Sheridan stars in “Ready Player One.”

LOS ANGELES >> Steven Spielberg’s action-adventure “Ready Player One” has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.

Studio estimates today say the Virtual Reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theaters from 4,234 locations.

Based on Ernest Cline’s popular novel and chock-full of references to 1980s pop culture, “Ready Player One” cost a reported $175 million to produce.

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the Taraji P. Henson-starrer grossed $17.1 million over the 3-day weekend, followed by “Black Panther” in third place with $11.3 million.

Faith-based films also competed for attention, including “I Can Only Imagine” which scored again with $10.8 million, outshining “Paul, Apostle of Christ’s” $3.5 million and “God’s Not Dead 3’s” $2.6 million.

