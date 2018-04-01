 Surfer dies after losing consciousness at Sunset Beach
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 1, 2018
Updated April 1, 2018 12:21pm
A surfer died Saturday after becoming unconscious at Sunset Beach, police said.

The man, believed to be 52, died after he was taken to a hospital.

City lifeguards responded to an unresponsive surfer at Sunset Beach at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday and began CPR, said Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city Emergency Services Department.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over with advanced life-saving treatment before taking the man to a hospital in critical condition.

