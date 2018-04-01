 Bill seeks more funding for hiking trails and education
April 1, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Bill seeks more funding for hiking trails and education

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 1, 2018 12:05 am 
A Senate bill making its way through the state Legislature would boost funding to improve state-owned trails across Hawaii and promote hiking safety and etiquette. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –