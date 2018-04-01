 Shark attack leaves standup paddler in critical condition
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 1, 2018 12:05 am 
A 25-year-old standup paddler was bumped off his board and critically injured by a shark Saturday off the Kona Coast in Hawaii’s first shark attack of the year. Read More

