 Storied Coast Guard ship retires after 50 years of service
April 1, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Storied Coast Guard ship retires after 50 years of service

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 1, 2018 12:05 am 
The 50-year-old cutter Sherman, the Coast Guard’s last active warship to have sunk an enemy vessel in combat, was decommissioned in Honolulu on Thursday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –