CALENDAR TODAY No major local sporting events scheduled. MONDAY BASEBALL >> OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL >> OIA Division II: Waialua at McKinley, 5 p.m. VOLLEYBALL >> ILH boys Division I: Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

>> OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

>> OIA Division II: Waialua at McKinley, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH boys Division II: St. Francis at Punahou-II, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: ILH

Boys Varsity II

>> Punahou-II def. Le Jardin 25-12, 25-13, 26-24

>> St. Francis def. Damien 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11

Boys Varsity II

>> Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 25-4, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20

Boys JV

>> Mid-Pacific def. St. Francis 25-18, 27-25

>> Kamehameha-Blue def. Damien-Gold 25-17, 25-16

>> ‘Iolani-Red def. Damien-Purple 25-15, 25-19

BASEBALL: OIA

EASTERN DIVISION

Kalani 5, Moanalua 0

W—Jarod Kaneshiro. L—Cade Fernandez. Leading hitters—Kaln: Ian Higa 2-2; Kai Matsumoto 2b. Moan: Tyler Nakata 2-3, 2 2bs; McCade Ho 2b.

Kaiser 8, Castle 7, 10 inn.

W—Christian Reasoner. L—Baron Arquero. Leading hitters—Kais: Jace Okamoto 3-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Brock Perreira 2-5, 3 runs; Antonio Omphroy 4-4; Kennedy Chun 3-4, 2 RBIs; Branden Chun-Ming 2b, 2 RBIs. Cast: Blake Hadama 2 RBIs; Hunter Paredes 2 runs; Kade Kaupiko 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Arquero 2 RBIs.

Kalaheo 2, Roosevelt 1

W—Chucky Chung. L—Champ Smith. Leading hitter—Roos: Reese Kisaba 2b.

WESTERN DIVISION

Leilehua 9, Aiea 8

W—Jason Wright. L—Colby Narciso. S—Ty Yukumoto. Leading hitters—Lei: Jerin Poopaa-Adaro 2 runs; Kaika Cordero 2-4, 2 RBIs. Aiea: Chase Ling 2b, 2 runs; Jake Nakamoto 3-4, 2b; Jacob Filio 2b.

DIVISION II

Radford 6, Farrington 3

W—Jack Dillon. L—Trey Kaawa. S—Tommy Tereschuck. Leading hitters—Rad: Dillon 2 RBIs; Matthew Lukins 2-4, 2b; Michael Guana 3 runs. Farr: Kamaehu Sanchez 2-2.

Waialua 9, McKinley 7, 9 inn.

W—Matthan Hatchie. L—Cody Takenaka. Leading hitters—Wail: Dylan Muniz 3 runs; Emilio Lorenzo 2-4; Anthony Miyataki 2b, 2 RBIs; Kyler Dicion 2b. McK: Koolau Anderson 2 RBIs; Hao Lin Gao 2 RBIs; McKenna Hirano 2-4; Cody Takenaka 2-4.

MIL

>> King Kekaulike 5, Lahainaluna 3

>> Kamehameha-Maui 7, Maui High 0

BIIF

>> Keaau 10, Kohala 3

SOFTBALL: OIA

WESTERN DIVISION

Mililani 7, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

W—Serenity Jackson (one-hitter). L—Alohilani Napalapalai. Leading hitters—Mil: Tracie Okumura 2 runs; Katie Carlos 2-3; Kayla Bello 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kobe Brown 2-3; Kamryn Sasaki 2-3.

EASTERN DIVISION

Castle 18, Kalaheo 0, 5 inn.

DIVISION II

Radford 14, McKinley 7

W—Elisa Santoyo. L—Madison Cristobal. Leading hitters—Rad: Kaylee Roberts 2 runs; Mahealani Hetrick 3-4, 2 2bs, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Maliyah Donaldson 2 runs; Selina Tavarez 2b, 3 runs; Trinitie Titii 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs. McK: Dorine Karwon 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kira Mae Gerardo 2-2, 2b; Kanoelehua Costorio-Meyer 2-3, 2b.

TENNIS: ILH

Girls Varsity

>> ‘Iolani 5, St. Andrew’s 0

TENNIS: OIA

Boys

>> Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

Girls

>> Moanalua 5, Kahuku 0

WATER POLO: ILH

Girls Varsity II

>> Sacred Hearts 6, ‘Iolani 3

>> Punahou 14, Mid-Pacific 1

Goal scorers—SHA: Andie Perreira 4, Kaianal’i Rosa-Grace 2. Iol: Olivia Fasi, Marianna Fong, Eve Huddleston. Pun: Elizabeth Rooks 3, Naleo Faurot 2, Emily Bender, Sarah Blichfeldt, Isabelle Horio, Erika Howell, Rory Kilmer, Olivia Klem, Kelsey Oshiro, Allie Tom, Raeann Uyeda. MPI: Lily Zimmerman.

BULLETIN BOARD: SWIMMING

Kailua High School is seeking a swimming coach. Minimum requirements: previous coaching experience (high school level preferred), NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching certified, conducts self in an ethical and professional manner, handles administrative responsibilities appropriately and effectively and able to communicate effectively.Deadline: June 1. Send resumes to: Kailua High School, Attention: Athletic Department, 451 Ulumanu Drive, Kailua, Hawaii 96734.

PADDLING: NA ‘OHANA O NA HUI WA‘A

Long Distance Regatta

At Keehi Lagoon

(Top 20 Overall)

1. Alapa Hoe (Men Master 65) 59.10. 2. New Hope (Mix Open) 59.36. 3. Alapa Hoe (Mix Open) 1.01.40. 4. Ka Mamalahoe (Mix Open) 1.02.05. 5. Waikiki Yacht Club (Mix Novice) 1.02.22. 6. Kamehameha (Mix Master 50) 1.03.40. 7. Windward Kai (Mix Master 50) 1.04.15. 8. Kai Poha (Mix Master 50) 1.04.25. 9. Olelo O Ke Ola (Mix Master 40) 1.04.44. 10. Alapa Hoe (Mix Master 40) 1.04.49. 11. Waikiki Yacht Club (Women Open) 1.05.44. 12. Kalihi Kai (Mix Open) 1.06.05. 13. Alapa Hoe (Mix Junior) 1.06.11. 14. Alapa Hoe (Mix Mastser 60) 1.09.43. 15. Ka Mamalahoe (Mix Master 50) 1.06.24. 16. Alapa Hoe (Mix Novice) 1.06.30. 17. Ka Mamalahoe (Men Master 65) 1.07.18. 18. Kumulokahi Elks (Mix Master 40) 1.07.14. 19. Ka Mamalahoe (Mix Novice) 1.07.55. 20. Kai Poha (Mix Open) 1.08.17.

PIGEON RACING: OAHU INVITATIONAL FLYERS

From South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu

1. Bruce Figueira 212.605 mile; 37.01 mph

2. Andy Young 213.697; 36.03

3. George Contento 217.540; 34.69

4. Darryl Hansen 223.335; 34.66

5. Jay Alameida 219.125; 34.65

HONOLULU FAMILY 5K FUN RUN

At Ala Moana Beach Park

Female

Open: 1. Jessica Suriano 19:03.1. 2. Amber Boettiger 19:58.4. 3. Brooke Gottmeier 20:43.3. 9-younger: 1. Stella Johnson 29:50.8. 2. Kona Pederson 30:44.9. 3. Cara Kobayashi 37:03.0. 10-14: 1. Maggie Messer 37:03.3. 2. Kenlee Schmidt 37:50.7. 3. Gia Kahoohanohano 40:01.6. 15-19: 1. Paige Deitering 20:50.5. 2. Janice Hata 21:38.7. 3. Hanna Nason 23:04.6. 20-24: 1. Shelbi Miyashiro 36:52.2. 2. Mahealani Ching 38:27.1. 3. Clare Goron 51:02.4. 25-29: 1. Aubrey Ledford 43:15.0. 2. Kelsey Wai 55:14.3. 3. Melissa Teig 58:11.1. 30-34: 1. Liliani Stanco 29:17.4. 2. Bridget Colgan 35:55.8. 3. Samantha Rivas 41:45.7. 35-39: 1. Sophie Légaré 27:32.5. 2. Sarah Skinner 29:00.4. 3. Laurie Leaf 29:00.9. 40-44: 1. Amie Lawyer 26:11.3. 2. Sherron Decosta 27:38.3. 3. Valeri Audino 28:42.0. 45-49: 1. Lona Padua 28:00.9. 2. Carolin Hubbard 31:11.1. 3. Rosemary Baugh 31:34.3. 50-54: 1. Carmen Polwarth 26:52.4. 2. Guadalupe Davis 29:15.9. 3. Laura Deitering 29:40.1. 55-59: 1. Laura Martin 35:56.5. 2. Mary Goron-Corpus 37:00.5. 3. Dale Agena 41:00.3. 60-64: 1. Dayle Lee 48:53.9. 2. Menia Teasdale 52:38.1. 3. Kathleen Ridge 56:38.2. 65-69: 1. Sharon Lutao 57:26.2. 2. Stella Hieda 1:09:01.5. 3. Gloria Takaoka 1:10:06.7. 70-74: 1. Mary Bakewell 57:53.1. 2. Susan Nekob 58:31.9. 3. Lola Rom 1:29:44.1. 75-79: 1. Jeanette Leong 45:00.6. 2. Takayo Inatsuka 1:16:39.9.

Male

Open: 1. Matt Whitworth 16:08.0. 2. Amos Kipchumba 16:09.5. 3. Jimmy Chagoya 16:18.0. 9-younger: 1. Louie Tomsic 29:02.2. 2. Gavin Yasunari 35:50.7. 3. Valentin Maseratti 36:05.7. 10-14: 1. Sean Neumann 19:59.5. 2. Nathan Drazen 20:38.9. 3. Levi Briggs 24:30.8. 15-19: 1. Jason Flores 16:47.3. 2. Tony Lazcon 17:12.7. 3. Carson Salakielu 29:55.0. 20-24: 1. Joseph Chagoya 16:51.3. 2. Adam Garcia 17:28.3. 3. Mario Garcia Velez 17:28.9. 25-29: 1. Nathaniel Ledford 42:55.0. 2. Myra Kirby 43:18.7. 3. Roy Aviles 44:34.0. 30-34: 1. Kealii Murray 25:49.4. 2. Cody Takata 27:39.2. 3. Michael Libertini 29:54.3. 35-39: 1. Brian Sperlongano 19:53.4. 2. Andrew Foor 25:25.6. 3. Anthony Audino 27:41.9. 40-44: 1. Brian Lionberger 23:32.5. 2. William Murray 23:45.3. 3. Sung Kin Cha 24:56.0. 45-49: 1. Steve Coorey 31:31.5. 2. Dennis Rom 32:11.7. 3. Dean Hu 32:11.8. 50-54: 1. Rodney Briggs 22:23.7. 2. Ron Mesiona 25:30.2. 3. Louis Tomsic 29:02.6. 55-59: 1. Mike Smith 22:50.6. 2. Darcy Friesen 27:47.8. 3. Jeffrey S. Sonnega 32:45.9. 65-69: 1. Oji Matsumoto 48:47.4. 2. Norman Ota 1:06:09.3. 70-74: 1. Charles Barton 29:29.9. 2. Lolo Rom 1:29:43.7. 80-84: 1. Edward Inatsuka 1:16:31.6.

GOLF: OIA

Tournament No. 6

At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course

Par 72, Wednesday

Girls

68—Malia Nam (Kais). 75—Miki Manta (Kaln). 78—Tagiralani Luafalealo. 79—Michelle Kim (Kaln). 80—Aubrey Corpuz (Rad). 82—Carl Shimokihara (Mil). 85—Jodi Torricer (McK). 86—Kayli Hartsock-Bunyan (Kail). 90—Shyla Tigilau (Mil). 91—Tiana Miller (Mil).

Boys

76—Curtis Meares (Kaln). 77—Toby Baladad (Kais), Ranson Kaya (Kais), Lenny Oshiro (Lei). 78—Jacob Pritchard (Cast). 80—Bushnell Martin (Wail). 81—Trent Nakasato (Mil). 82—Cole Matsueda (Kaln), Kaui Osada (Mil). 84—Zachary Sagayaga (Kaln).