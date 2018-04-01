Tourist day in San Antonio

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Well, Sunday is always a strange day at the Final Four.

For fans of two winning teams, it’s time to party and wait until Monday night.

For fans of the two losing teams, it’s moving day and trying to figure out how to get out of the four-night hotel minimum and how to sell those Finals tickets to get back some of the expense of coming to San Antonio for one day.

There are few towns with better facilities for partying. The Riverwalk is filled with bars and restaurants, and on a sunny day like today, several thousand spent the day on the River. For those who want to remember Davy Crockett, there is always the trip to the Alamo.

For me, I went to a new development at the location of the old Pearl Brewery. What an impressive complex of shops, restaurants, and housing. Honolulu could learn a lot about urban renewal from San Antonio. What they have done with its river we should emulate with our ocean. I guess we are starting with the Kakaako development, but so much more could be done (can you say Fisherman’s Wharf)

I had lunch on the River with Dave Matlin, University of Hawaii athletic director. Lots of good conversation about UH athletics and college sports in general. If there is a more difficult job in Hawaii, I don’t know what it could be. Huge financial pressure, a changing NCAA landscape, and fans who want and deserve competitive teams in decent leagues must keep him up most nights.

This afternoon, I went with coach Eran Ganot and a few other folks from Hawaii to see the Spurs take on the Rockets. Eran got us all passes to visit the floor and meet Patty Mills, ex-Saint Mary’s star. Mills couldn’t have been nicer. And what a game he had. The Spurs held the Rockets to their lowest scoring effort of the year and beat them easily before a huge and appreciative crowd. Eran is very well connected with the Spurs organization, and today was a real treat for the few of us lucky to be invited.

Well, I am on my way to the Amazon and will miss tomorrow’s championship game. Frankly, although I want Michigan to win (can’t say why), Villanova is playing out of its mind. But if the Wolverines regain their shooting touch, the combined score could easily exceed 170 points. My prediction Villanova by 15. Do you think they will care in Brazil?