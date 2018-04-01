 Holloway to fight for UFC lightweight title at UFC 223
April 1, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Holloway to fight for UFC lightweight title at UFC 223

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
April 1, 2018
Updated April 1, 2018 1:25pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / DEC. 3

    Max Holloway’s last fight was a third-round TKO of Jose Aldo in December.

ADVERTISING

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will replace Tony Ferguson and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday in New York.

UFC President Dana White announced the fight on Twitter saying that Ferguson suffered a knee injury and had to pull out of the fight.

Holloway had to pull out of the UFC 222 main event against Frankie Edgar in March because of a leg injury. His last fight was a third-round TKO of Jose Aldo in December.

Holloway will step up in weight and fight to become a world champion in two weight classes. He would join Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor as the only fighters to hold world title in multiple weight classes.

Only McGregor has held multiple title belts at the same time.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hiker dies in East Oahu fall
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING