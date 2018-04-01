Holloway to fight for UFC lightweight title at UFC 223

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will replace Tony Ferguson and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday in New York.

UFC President Dana White announced the fight on Twitter saying that Ferguson suffered a knee injury and had to pull out of the fight.

Holloway had to pull out of the UFC 222 main event against Frankie Edgar in March because of a leg injury. His last fight was a third-round TKO of Jose Aldo in December.

Holloway will step up in weight and fight to become a world champion in two weight classes. He would join Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor as the only fighters to hold world title in multiple weight classes.

Only McGregor has held multiple title belts at the same time.