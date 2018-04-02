Authorities identify hiker who fell 400 feet off Olomana Trail

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who fell from the Olomana Trail as Nathan Stowell.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who fell from the Olomana Trail as Nathan Stowell.

He was 24.

Stowell was hiking Sunday with friends on the trail when he reached for a blown hat and fell 400 feet, landing under a canopy of trees.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was blunt force injuries of head, torso and extremities, and the manner was accidental.

Firefighters got the call at 10:50 a.m. When they located Stowell by using cellphones and with help from people on the mountain, he had no pulse and was not breathing, the fire department said.

He was taken by helicopter to a nearby landing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.