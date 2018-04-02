 Caldwell hires KHON reporter, promotes Pereira to communications director
April 2, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Caldwell hires KHON reporter, promotes Pereira to communications director

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 12:30pm

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF MAYOR KIRK CALDWELL

    Alex Zannes, left, has joined Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s communication’s team as a public information officer while Andrew Pereira has been named Caldwell’s communications director.

ADVERTISING

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that former KHON2 broadcast journalist Alex Zannes will be his new public information officer, starting today. Former PIO Andrew Pereira is being promoted to communications director.

“Andrew has shown himself to be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to tell the story of this administration,” said Caldwell in a news release. “We are fortunate that he has taken on this new role as communications director to build upon all of his hard work over the past two years.”

Pereira, an award-winning investigative reporter, joined the mayor’s communications team in December of 2015 after a 20-year career in broadcast television. Zannes, an award-winning athlete who began his career as a sports reporter and fill-in anchor at KOB Channel 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2012, has been a reporter for KHON2 News since 2015.

“Alex works to get it right on all of the stories he has covered and I have appreciated his professionalism and attention to detail while reporting on a variety of issues,” said Caldwell. “I look forward to working closely with Alex in his new role, and have no doubt he will be an asset to this administration.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Kaiser Permanente hires new Hawaii president
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING