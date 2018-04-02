Caldwell hires KHON reporter, promotes Pereira to communications director

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that former KHON2 broadcast journalist Alex Zannes will be his new public information officer, starting today. Former PIO Andrew Pereira is being promoted to communications director.

“Andrew has shown himself to be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to tell the story of this administration,” said Caldwell in a news release. “We are fortunate that he has taken on this new role as communications director to build upon all of his hard work over the past two years.”

Pereira, an award-winning investigative reporter, joined the mayor’s communications team in December of 2015 after a 20-year career in broadcast television. Zannes, an award-winning athlete who began his career as a sports reporter and fill-in anchor at KOB Channel 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2012, has been a reporter for KHON2 News since 2015.

“Alex works to get it right on all of the stories he has covered and I have appreciated his professionalism and attention to detail while reporting on a variety of issues,” said Caldwell. “I look forward to working closely with Alex in his new role, and have no doubt he will be an asset to this administration.”