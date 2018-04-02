Fire Department finds missing man, 75, under cliff in Puna

The Hawaii County Fire Department found today a missing 75-year-old man under a cliff overhang in Puna.

Police asked fire to help find the missing man along the shoreline fronting Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Ground units searched the area of his last known location. The fire department’s Chopper 1 found the man under a cliff overhang. A rescue swimmer got the man out and onto Chopper 1.

The fire department said the cliffs were 15 feet to 25 feet along the shoreline.

He was taken to a nearby HFD medic, who treated and transported him to the Hilo Medical Center with trauma to his head.