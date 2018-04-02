Hawaii worst in nation for taxpayer ROI, study says

Hawaii ranked last in the nation for taxpayer return on investment in 2018, according to a WalletHub study released today.

WalletHub, a personal service website, ranked all 50 states in “Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investments in 2018” across 25 metrics comparing the quality and efficiency of state government services. WalletHub said the study took into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

The Aloha state ranked 50th in overall return on investment, 49th in total taxes per capita (for the population aged 18 and over) and 38th in education. Hawaii also ranked 48th in worst roads and bridges.

Hawaii ranked 50th overall, behind Arkansas (No. 49), California (No. 48), North Dakota (No. 47) and New York (No. 46). New Hampshire was ranked the No. 1 state for taxpayer return on investments.