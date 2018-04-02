Man charged with burglarizing church on Hawaii island

Hawaii County police charged this morning a 40-year-old man for an early morning burglary on Aug. 7 of a church in Honomu.

Police arrested Chad Shimaoka 11:28 p.m. Saturday for breaking into a church on Old Mamalahoa Highway.

The church’s surveillance cameras caught his image on video, police said.

Shimaoka was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

He will remain in police custody, unable to post $5,250 bail, and is scheduled to appear in District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 935-3311 or Officer Eddie Cardines at 961-8222.