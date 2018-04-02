 Man charged with burglarizing church on Hawaii island
April 2, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man charged with burglarizing church on Hawaii island

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 10:00pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police charged this morning a 40-year-old man for an early morning burglary on Aug. 7 of a church in Honomu.

Police arrested Chad Shimaoka 11:28 p.m. Saturday for breaking into a church on Old Mamalahoa Highway.

The church’s surveillance cameras caught his image on video, police said.

Shimaoka was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

He will remain in police custody, unable to post $5,250 bail, and is scheduled to appear in District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 935-3311 or Officer Eddie Cardines at 961-8222.

PREVIOUS STORY
Pahoa fire destroys about 40% of home, but no one hurt
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING