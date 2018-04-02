Man charged with sex assault, attempted kidnapping of girl appears in court

A 45-year-old man who allegedly attempted to carry off a 9-year-old girl from an arcade at Ala Moana Center made his initial court appearance in Honolulu District Court today.

Jason Dee Nolen appeared before Judge James McWhinnie after prosecutors charged him Sunday with attempted kidnapping and one count of third-degree sexual assault. He remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

On March 19 at the Lucky Strike Social, police said a male suspect later identified as Nolen followed the girl around the arcade and allegedly touched her buttocks.

She walked away and entered a photo booth. Police said he attempted to carry her off before she kicked him and ran.

Police released a sketch of the perpetrator and a surveillance video days after the attempted kidnapping.

Officers arrested Nolen at his residence at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza Apartments Saturday morning.