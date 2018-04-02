Pahoa fire destroys about 40% of home, but no one hurt

The resident of an open-air residential structure was not home today when a fire broke out in Pahoa.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The resident of an open-air residential structure was not home today when a fire broke out in Pahoa.

The fire destroyed about 40 percent of the home located at 162149 Bamboo Drive.

Three engine companies responded with 16 personnel, and managed to keep the flames from spreading to other homes, the fire department said in a news release.

The fire was called in at 5:31 p.m. The first company was on scene at 5:46 p.m. Firefighters had it under control by 5:50 p.m, and extinguished it at 6:10 p.m.

The cause is undetermined.