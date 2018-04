Ocean Safety officials have posted warning signs of a shark sighting at Chun’s Reef on Oahu’s North Shore, according to an alert sent at about 10 a.m. today.

Lifeguards are posting signs and warning swimmers of the shark sighting. The size of the shark has not been confirmed.