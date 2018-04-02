Surfer who died after losing consciousness at Sunset Beach identified

A 52-year-old surfer who died after he was found unconscious at Sunset Beach has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Gregory J. Tamaye of Kailua.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Lifeguards found Tamaye unresponsive at Sunset Beach at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday. They administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Paramedics continued advanced life-saving measures and transported Tamaye in critical condition to a hospital where he died.