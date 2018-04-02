 Surfer who died after losing consciousness at Sunset Beach identified
April 2, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Top News

Surfer who died after losing consciousness at Sunset Beach identified

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 8:38am
ADVERTISING

A 52-year-old surfer who died after he was found unconscious at Sunset Beach has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Gregory J. Tamaye of Kailua.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Lifeguards found Tamaye unresponsive at Sunset Beach at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday. They administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Paramedics continued advanced life-saving measures and transported Tamaye in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

PREVIOUS STORY
Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle in Iwilei
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING