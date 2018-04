The Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway have been reopened after a vehicle accident this morning.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway have been reopened after a vehicle accident this morning.

All lanes had been closed briefly after the accident.

Traffic in the Kalihi Valley area remains congested but should start flowing smoothly soon, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.