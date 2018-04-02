 Trump defends Sinclair Broadcast after Deadspin video
Associated Press
April 2, 2018
    Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s headquarters stands in Hunt Valley, Md., in 2004. President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing “fake” news stories.

NEW YORK >> President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing “fake” news stories.

Trump tweeted today that it was funny to watch “Fake News Networks” criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a “troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.” Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.

