 Early college program expands dramatically
April 2, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Early college program expands dramatically

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 1, 2018 at 10:21 pm
Encouraging Hawaii’s public school students to chart their career and college paths as early as freshman year appears to be bearing fruit, according to a report released today. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –