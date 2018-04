CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL >> ILH: Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai. >> OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae, 3 p.m. GOLF >> OIA: At Oahu Country Club, 7:30 a.m. SOFTBALL >> ILH: Pac-Five Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> ILH: Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai.

>> OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae, 3 p.m.

GOLF

>> OIA: At Oahu Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: Pac-Five at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Waialua at McKinley, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: St. Francis at Punahou-II, 5 p.m.

>> OIA West boys: Campbell at Nanakuli, Kapolei at Aiea, Leilehua at Pearl City, Waianae at Radford, Waipahu at Waialua; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity matches to follow.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

>> ILH: St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: St. Francis vs. Punahou, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field 2.

>> OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua, 3 p.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Aiea at Kahuku; McKinley at Waipahu; games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; matches start at 6:15 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Punahou-II at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University, 6:15 p.m. at St. Francis.

>> ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

>> OIA East boys: Castle at Kalaheo, Kahuku at Kailua, Kaiser at Roosevelt, McKinley at Farrington, Anuenue at Moanalua (varsity only), Kalani at Kaimuki (varsity only); junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

>> ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha.

CAL TRACK RUBY TUESDAY INVITATIONAL

At Punahou

Saturday

Event winners

Boys

Discus: Alama Uluave (Pun) 163 feet, 4 inches.

Shot Put: Ahofitu Maka (Pun) 51-09. Long Jump: Reichel Vegas (Mil) 21-00. Triple Jump: Kamoi Latu (StL) 41-03.25. High Jump: Easton Phillips (Kap) 6-0. Pole Vault: J. Kai Yamafuji (Pun) 15-03.

110 Hurdles: Tanner Moku (KS) 14.52.

100 Dash: Roman Wilson (StL) 11.07.

1500 Run: Hudson Lockette (Cast) 4:09.02.

4×100 Relay: Punahou ‘A’ 43.51.

400 Dash: Aaron Rivas (Kais) 50.07.

300 Hurdles: Lucas Milne (Pun) 40.33.

800 Run: Nicholas Georgia (Kais) 1:59.59.

200 Dash: Andrei Iosivas (Pun) 21.88.

3000 Run: Colby Otero (Kalh) 8:50.18.

4×400 Relay: Punahou ‘A’ 3:26.51.

Girls

Discus: Mackenzie Leong (KS) 105 feet, 10 inches.

Shot Put: Alexzandra Lancaster-Banglos (Wain) 37-7.5.

Long Jump: Stevie Marvin (Pun) 16-01. High Jump: Malie McClure (KS) 4-10. 100 Hurdles: Madison Moku (HBA) 15.38.

100 Dash: Hailey Williams (Alaska) 12.32. 1500 Run: Veronica Winham (Seab) 4:59.73.

4×100 Relay: Punahou ‘A’ 50.06.

400 Dash: Kaila Ronquilio (Pun) 58.05. 300 Hurdles: Lexi Lowery (Pun) 48.47. 800 Run: Kayla Almeida (Pun) 2:22.07. 200 Dash: Hailey Williams (Alaska) 25.72. 3000 Run: Jordan Jones (P5) 10:55.64. 4×400 Relay: Kaiser ‘A’ 4:12.16.

Mixed

4×100 Relay: Punahou ‘A’ 48.62.