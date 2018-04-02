 Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day
April 2, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day

Associated Press
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 11:10am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Philadelphia Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford celebrates with teammates after scoring in the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on March 30 in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Phillies won, 5-4.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The average age of a major league player on opening day dropped to 28.91 years from 29.13 at the start of last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the youngest team at 26.92, according to the commissioner’s office. Other teams with young averages are Cincinnati (27.49), Miami (27.85), Pittsburgh (27.97), St. Louis (28.02) and the New York Yankees (28.04).

Toronto is the oldest team, averaging 31.01. Others averaging over 30 are the Los Angeles Angels (30.32), Seattle (30.17), San Francisco (30.15) and Cleveland 30.08).

The MLB average was 29.17 in 2015 and 29.04 in 2016.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tourist day in San Antonio
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING