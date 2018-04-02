 UH basketball team gets first player commitment of spring
By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 1:40pm

  • CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO

    Eddie Stansberry

The Hawaii basketball team recently received its first verbal commitment of the spring from Eddie Stansberry, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard at the City College of San Francisco.

Stansberry, who has two years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2018-19 season, scored 13 points per game at CCSF while hitting 42.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. The Bay Area native took an official visit to the Manoa campus a little over a week ago.

“Not too long ago I verbally committed with coach Eran Ganot, shortly after my visit there at UH,” Stansberry said in a phone interview today. “It was great. It’s different than San Francisco, of course. What I told a lot of people coming back, was that, other than the campus being beautiful and nice itself, outside of the campus, I can’t really think of one negative in Hawaii. The weather, the community, the people are great.”

CCSF won the 2017-18 California Community College Athletic Association championship. Stansberry scored 21 points in the title game against San Diego City College and was named to the all-tournament team, following up on all-state honors from the regular season.

San Jose State had also offered a scholarship to Stansberry, who can sign as soon as April 11.

He is the fourth UH commit for next season, joining fall signees Mate Colina, Owen Hulland and Dawson Carper. The previous three are all big men, 6 feet 11 or taller.

UH is believed to have one more scholarship to award to a new player or returning walk-on for next season.

