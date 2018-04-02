More muggy, wet weather ahead

Although an earlier flood advisory for Kauai has been canceled, the wet and unstable across the smaller islands is expected to continue through midweek.

Moderate to heavy showers over Kauai and Oahu will likely become more widespread as today wears on, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Additionally, a high wind advisory is in effect for Hawaii island summits until 5 a.m. Tuesday due to strong wind speeds of 45 to 55 miles per hour, with gusts over 65 miles per hour.

Forecasters say a wet weather pattern will continue to develop across the Hawaiian isles this week, with humid and voggy conditions expected to continue through Thursday. Another round of rain due is expected to move from west to east starting Wednesday morning, with a weak cold front bringing a third round of showers on Thursday and Friday. Trades are not expected to return until Saturday.