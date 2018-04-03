 Brown water advisories in effect for Maui, Kauai
April 3, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Brown water advisories in effect for Maui, Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 3, 2018
Updated April 3, 2018 9:15am
ADVERTISING

The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory this morning for the island of Maui due to heavy rains that resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

A brown water advisory issued Monday for the island of Kauai also remains in effect.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris,” the advisory said.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the Health Department recommends staying out if the water is brown.

A full list of water advisories, including brown water and high bacteria counts, is available at 808ne.ws/waterupdates.

PREVIOUS STORY
Bellator champ Macfarlane will defend title in June
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING