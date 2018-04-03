Fire, explosion in Palolo injures 3

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
Posted April 03, 2018
April 3, 2018
Updated April 3, 2018 2:11pm
Three people were injured today after an explosion and fire at Palolo Valley Homes.
At least three people were hurt today after a fire and explosion at Palolo Valley Homes.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire and explosion today on Ahe Street in Palolo.
Firefighters at the scene today of a fire and explosion at Palolo Valley Homes.
A police car blocked traffic on Kiwila Street today after a fire and explosion on Ahe Street in Palolo Valley Homes left at least three people injured.
The fire started about 12:30 p.m. on Ahe Street and there was also an explosion, police said.
Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said multiple ambulances were sent to the scene where three people sustained injuries.
A police bomb squad was on scene and ready to check for oxygen tanks that could pose additional explosive hazards, according to radio communications.