Fire, explosion in Palolo injures 3

Three people were injured today after an explosion and fire at Palolo Valley Homes.

SHARE























ADVERTISING

Three people were injured today after an explosion and fire at Palolo Valley Homes.

The fire started about 12:30 p.m. on Ahe Street and there was also an explosion, police said.

Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said multiple ambulances were sent to the scene where three people sustained injuries.

A police bomb squad was on scene and ready to check for oxygen tanks that could pose additional explosive hazards, according to radio communications.