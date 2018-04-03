 Fire, explosion in Palolo injures 3
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 3, 2018
Updated April 3, 2018 2:11pm

    At least three people were hurt today after a fire and explosion at Palolo Valley Homes.

    Firefighters work at the scene of a fire and explosion today on Ahe Street in Palolo.

    Firefighters at the scene today of a fire and explosion at Palolo Valley Homes.

    A police car blocked traffic on Kiwila Street today after a fire and explosion on Ahe Street in Palolo Valley Homes left at least three people injured.

Three people were injured today after an explosion and fire at Palolo Valley Homes.

The fire started about 12:30 p.m. on Ahe Street and there was also an explosion, police said.

Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said multiple ambulances were sent to the scene where three people sustained injuries.

A police bomb squad was on scene and ready to check for oxygen tanks that could pose additional explosive hazards, according to radio communications.

Comments (2)
