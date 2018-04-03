 Ige issues emergency proclamation for Kauai due to landslides
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
April 3, 2018
Updated April 3, 2018 8:52pm
Gov. David Ige issued today an emergency proclamation for Kauai after heavy rains caused a series of landslides onto Kuhio Highway, isolating the communities of Haena and Wainiha near Hanalei.

The landslides occurred Feb. 23 and March 22, prompting the state Department of Transportation to ask for emergency funds to expedite work to secure the slope and prevent future problems.

“The sole purpose of this emergency proclamation is to protect the health, welfare, property and living conditions of residents and visitors in Haena and Wainiha. We must do everything we can to prevent another landslide that could jeopardize the people of Kauai,” Ige said in a news release.

The proclamation makes available state general funds to be used at the discretion of the governor.

