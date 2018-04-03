State Board of Education gets 2 new members

Gov. David Ige announced today the appointment of Catherine Payne and Dwight Takeno to the state Board of Education, along with the reappointment of current board member Margaret Cox.

Payne, currently chair of the State Public Charter School Commission and an educational consultant for Ke Alaka‘i Mau LLC, taught English and social studies at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School. She previously served as principal at Farrington High School, and was vice principal at Waianae High School.

Payne was appointed to the “at large” seat and would serve as BOE chair, replacing Lance Mizumoto.

Takeno, currently director of administrative services for the University of Hawaii System’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, would replace Hubert Minn, representing the County of Honolulu. He was also chief negotiator for the Hawaii State Teachers Association and director of research and legislation for the United Public Workers Union, Local 646, AFL-CIO.

Cox, a retired science teacher and principal, is being reappointed to her County of Kauai seat.

The appointments are subject to Senate approval, and if confirmed, Payne and Cox would each serve three-year terms starting July 1.