Inmate Joel Iuli failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work Monday night. Iuli, 46, was to return by 7:30 p.m.

Iuli is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 196 lbs. He has a brown hair and brown eyes.

Iuli is serving time for robbery 2 and his next parole hearing is scheduled for May.

The public is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs office at 586-1352 if they see Iuli.