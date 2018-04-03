 ‘Roseanne’ wasn’t just a hit on its first night
‘Roseanne’ wasn’t just a hit on its first night

Associated Press
April 3, 2018
Updated April 3, 2018 11:22am

    Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) in a scene from the season premiere and first episode of the revival of “Roseanne” on ABC.

NEW YORK >> “Roseanne” wasn’t just a hit on opening night. The revived ABC comedy had legs.

The Nielsen company said viewership for the show’s premiere shot up to 25 million people when you count people who watched the three days after last Tuesday’s premiere. Never before has a show gained that many viewers via time shifting within three days.

The show’s initial ratings became a part of the cultural conversation last week, even drawing a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump.

The boost lifted Roseanne Barr past Stormy Daniels. Daniels’ interview on “60 Minutes” two days earlier had more live viewers, but fewer gains through time shifting.

