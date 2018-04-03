Egg foo young doesn’t deserve its bad rap

Egg foo young, the classic Chinese- American puffed omelet, was just one of the dishes we served at Chinese Pagoda, the chop suey restaurant on the Northwest Side of Chicago owned by my aunt and uncle.

The last wok on the end of the fiery line in the kitchen was reserved exclusively for this deep-fried delicacy. I could always tell who’d made the order — my grandmother’s were my favorites for their endearingly irregular form.

Still cooking well into her 70s, she’d heat the oil nearly filling the enormous blackened wok, before lowering a scoop filled with ingredients bound by eggs and bean sprouts. Forged by ferociously bubbling fat, a golden puff emerged. Before rushing the dish to a waiting table, I’d ladle on gravy.

The egg foo young origin story is said to go back to the southern Chinese coastal province of Guangdong, formerly known as Canton. The dish can now be found as a Cantonese hybrid not only in this country, but across Asia too.

Its in the gravy where it all goes wrong.

The reputation of the Chinese-American restaurant dish has been unjustly smeared with poorly made gravy, often nothing more than a cornstarch thickened, soy sauce-colored nightmare.

The recipe here simply celebrates the ingredients, hopefully with the best fresh eggs, crisp local bean sprouts and fresh shiitake mushrooms.

Rather than deep-frying, pan-fry in a wok with a generous pour of oil for a halo of crispy, egg-battered tendrils.

And then there’s the redemptive gravy: a luscious mushroom sauce that will have you licking the spoon.

Purists may cry that this is not an authentic egg foo young, and it’s not. It’s not the vintage restaurant dish, but rather a handcrafted modern descendant, perhaps closer to the spirit of the original.

EGG FOO YOUNG

By Louisa Chu

3 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided

8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced thin

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

1 teaspoon vermouth or vegetable stock

2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided

1/2 cup water chestnuts, chopped

1/2 cup bean sprouts

1/2 cup sliced scallion greens, divided

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

6 eggs, beaten until frothy

Sesame seeds (optional)

>> Gravy:

1/2 cup peanut or coconut oil

1/2 cup finely sliced scallions whites

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, chopped

1/2 cup flour

4 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

To make gravy: Heat wok to medium- high; add oil, scallion whites and mushrooms. Cook until browned well, about 10 minutes.

Sprinkle with flour; stir and cook until golden, 5 minutes. Slowly whisk in broth. Simmer until desired consistency, 5 to 10 minutes. Add soy sauce, salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Wipe out wok and heat to medium- high; add 1 tablespoon peanut oil and mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms start to brown, about 5 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons soy sauce and vermouth; cook until mushrooms are golden brown, 5 minutes more. Transfer to bowl, with scraped up browned bits; stir in 1 teaspoon sesame oil; let cool.

Add water chestnuts, bean sprouts, 1/4 cup scallions, remaining soy sauce and sesame oil, salt and pepper; toss.

To beaten eggs, add mushroom-sprout mixture; mix well.

Clean out wok, heat, then add about 2 tablespoons peanut oil. Immediately ladle about 1/2 cup egg mixture into wok. When bottom sets and turns barely golden, flip carefully. Cook other side. Transfer to a rack over a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture, adding more oil if needed.

Serve immediately over steamed rice, with gravy on top or on the side, garnished with remaining scallions and sesame seeds, if using. Serves 6.

