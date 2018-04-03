 Surfer in Sunset Beach rescue ID’d
April 3, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Surfer in Sunset Beach rescue ID’d

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 2, 2018 at 11:10 pm
A 52-year-old surfer who died after he was found unconscious at Sunset Beach has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Gregory J. Tamaye of Kailua. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –