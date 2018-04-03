 Hokule‘a arrives in Hilo for monthlong visit
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 2, 2018 at 11:03 pm
The crew of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Hokule‘a was greeted Monday with a formal homecoming ceremony at the Grand Naniloa Hotel pier in Hilo, with hula performances, chant and music. Read More

