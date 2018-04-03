Planning, perseverance key to quitting smoking

Whether you’ve been smoking for five years or 50, the addictive nature of cigarettes makes it difficult to break this bad habit.

Longtime smokers may feel even less motivated to quit, believing the damage to their lungs has already been done. However, older smokers have much to gain from putting down their cigarettes for good.

Research from a National Institutes of Health-AARP Diet and Health Study found that smokers who quit in their 60s had a 23 percent lower risk of death than current smokers of the same age. Those who are able to quit before age 50 see an even larger gain — according to the American Cancer Society, they cut their risk of dying in the next 15 years by half.

The health benefits aren’t just long term. Within three months of quitting, circulation and lung function improve. In one year, the risk of coronary heart disease is reduced by half. Quitting also reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, blood clots and chronic bronchitis.

Use these simple tips to create a plan that will help you quit smoking for good.

>> Address your triggers: Set yourself up for success instead of relapse. Start with removing cigarettes, ashtrays and lighters from your home. Limit your interaction with people who are smoking.

Consider the places and routines you associate with smoking that could trigger a craving. If you often enjoyed a cigarette on your lanai while drinking coffee, choose a different spot to have your morning latte. If you spent your lunch break outside smoking, bring lunch from home and eat at your desk.

>> Stay active: Exercise is important for everyone, but it can be especially beneficial to smokers who are trying to quit. Regular physical activity helps with stress reduction or weight management, some of the reasons people choose to smoke. Exercise also reduces the risk of health issues related to smoking, such as high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

Many smokers find that doing something active, even for a few minutes, helps fight cravings. Try low-intensity aerobic exercises such as walking, jogging, swimming, dancing and cycling to strengthen the heart and lungs, mixed with strength training to keep your bones and muscles strong as you age. Consult with your health care provider before starting a new exercise program.

>> Seek out support: Having a support system is crucial to your success. Tell your family, friends and co-workers that you are quitting smoking, and ask for their support — this means not smoking around you, offering you cigarettes or engaging in other activity that triggers cravings.

Let your health care provider know you’d like to quit smoking and discuss whether nicotine gum, patches or prescription medications are right for you. Don’t be afraid to use community resources and counseling services, such as Hawaii Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW). Having someone to talk to and help you stay on track can make all the difference.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to quit smoking, make it today. Your family, friends and health will thank you.

Dr. Nicolas Nelken is a vascular surgeon at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.