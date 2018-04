SHARE















BASEBALL

ILH: St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

ILH: St. Francis vs. Punahou, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field 2.

OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Kahuku; McKinley at Waipahu; games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; matches start at 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou-II at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University, 6:15 p.m. at St. Francis.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kalaheo, Kahuku at Kailua, Kaiser at Roosevelt, McKinley at Farrington, Anuenue at Moanalua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.), Kalani at Kaimuki (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Sacred Hearts,

5 p.m., at Kamehameha.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Castle at Kailua, Kahuku at McKinley, Kaimuki at Farrington, Kaiser at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Kalani, Kapolei at Campbell, Leilehua at Pearl City, Mililani at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Waialua; games begin at 3 p.m. Radford vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Team championships, semifinals, 1:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Aiea at Waipahu, Leilehua at Campbell, Nanakuli at Mililani, Pearl City at Waianae, Radford at Waialua; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m.; varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At Kaimuki–Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 4:35 p.m. At Central Oahu Regional Park–Kalani vs. Kapolei, 3:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waipahu, 4:35 p.m.; Campbell vs. Roosevelt, 5:40 p.m.; Mililani vs. Farrington, 6:45 p.m.

TRAMPOLINE

USA Gymnastics Hawaii Championships

At Hawaii Academy

Thursday

Division Champions

Individual Trampoline

Elites Female: Sydney Senter 94.885. Level 10 Female: Kim Kepner-Sybounmy 71.695. Level 10 Male: Ari Vitor 82.815. Level 9 Female: Nikki Apa 55.700. Level 9 Male: Andrew Leachman 27.200. Level 8 Female (age 11-12): Zoe Matsuki 55.400. Level 8 Female (7-8): Sophia Pang 53.300. Level 7 Female: Mari Ajimine 24.300. Level 6 Female: Anna Drew 25.500.

Double Mini-Trampoline

Elites Female: Sydney Senter 66.200, Kayttie Nakamura 66.200. Level 10 Male: Ari Vitor 63.600. Level 9 Female: Nikki Apa 60.900. Level 9 Male: Andrew Leachman 49.700. Level 8 Female (17-older): Kim Kepner-Sybounmy 57.500. Level 8 Female (11-12): Zoe Matsuki 59.500. Level 8 Female (7-8): Sophia Pang 58.100. Level 6 Female (9-10): Anna Drew 55.700. Level 6 Female

(7-8): Mari Ajimine 55.700.

Power Tumbling

Level 8 Female: Nikki Apa 51.500. Level 8 Male: Ari Vitor 54.800. Level 7 Female: Zoe Matsuki 50.100. Level 5 Female: Mari Ajimine 54.600. Level 3 Female: Anna Drew 53.400.

Synchronized Trampoline

Elite Female: Nakamura & Amano 43.700.

Notes: Winners qualified for the USAG TT Region II (Southwest U.S.) Championships to be held May 10-13 in Las Vegas. Best Military Performer: Ari Vitor (16). Most Inspirational Gymnast: Dr. Kim Kepner-

Sybounmy. Hawaii’s Most Outstanding Routine (trampoline): Sydney Senter.

BULLETIN BOARD

JUDO

Waialua is seeking head coaches for varsity bowling (boys/girls), varsity judo (boys/girls) and varsity wrestling (boys/girls). Deadline is April 20. Fax resumes to athletic director Bryce Kaneshiro at 637-8209 or email: bryce_kaneshiro@notes.k12.hi.us

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Boys Division I boys

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Boys Division II

Punahou-II def. St. Francis 25-8, 25-14, 25-15

OIA

Western Division

Boys Varsity

Waianae def. Radford 25-19, 21-25, 15-9

Kapolei def. Aiea 25-11, 25-15

Boys JV

Waianae def. Radford 23-22, 21-12

Kapolei def. Aiea 21-15, 13-21, 15-8

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Kohala 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17