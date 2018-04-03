Bellator champ Macfarlane will defend title in June

Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her title for the first time against Alejandra Lara in the main event of Bellator 201 on Friday, June 29, in Temecula, Calif., the organization announced today.

The Punahou alumna, who is a perfect 7-0 in her professional MMA career, won the inaugural women’s 125-pound world title in November with a fifth-round submission win over Emily Ducote.

Macfarlane, 27, has won five of her seven fights by stoppage with four submission victories.

Lara is 7-1 since making her professional debut in 2013 and won her only fight in Bellator with a third-round submission of Lena Ovchynnikova in December.

Bellator 201 will be broadcast on Paramount Network, which used to be Spike TV.