Lee siblings will both fight for a ONE world title in Singapore

Christian Lee, the younger brother of ONE women’s world atomweight champion Angela Lee, will challenge Martin Nguyen for the featherweight world title at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams on May 18 in Singapore the organization announced Tuesday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Christian Lee, the younger brother of ONE women’s world atomweight champion Angela Lee, will challenge Martin Nguyen for the featherweight world title at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams on May 18 in Singapore the organization announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Mililani alumnus, who is 9-1 and has won his last four fights via stoppage, will attempt to become the youngest mixed martial arts world champion in any of the top promotions worldwide.

Nguyen (10-2) has won all 10 of his fights by stoppage and became the first fighter in ONE Championships history to hold two belts simultaneously when he knocked out Eduard Folayang in November to win the lightweight title.

Nguyen handed Lee his only professional loss by submission in August 2016.

On the same card, Angela Lee will defend her 115-pound world title in the main event against Mei Yamaguchi in a rematch of a unanimous decision won by Lee in 2016.

Yamaguchi is the only fighter Lee has failed to beat by either submission or TKO in eight professional fights.

The event will be broadcast live online at www.onefc.com.