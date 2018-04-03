Flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai County

SHARE















Update: 10 a.m.

A flash flood watch for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu has been issued, effective from 6 p.m. this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said “moist and unstable conditions” will bring the threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms over Kauai tonight, then over Oahu late tonight and early Wednesday. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop leading to flash flooding, which is very dangerous.

Robert Ballard, the science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu, tweeted this morning that vog will not be a problem for most areas today, as Kona winds are pushing the plume away from the isles, with the exception of Hilo. Ballard also said to expect even more muggy weather later today, tonight and Wednesday.

Previous coverage

The high winds atop the summits of Hawaii island eased a bit overnight, but a wind advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

Westerly winds of 40 to 55 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, according to weather officials.

Weather officials say we can continue to expect unsettled weather for all islands through the weekend along with possibly heavy rainfall.

Tradewinds aren’t expected to return until early next week.