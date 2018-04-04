 Big Isle bus service to receive $576K for new routes
Big Isle bus service to receive $576K for new routes

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 11:00am
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $576,000 to the County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency for the purchase and deployment of new, accessible transit buses, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency operates the Hele-On Bus offering a fixed-route bus service on Hawaii island.

“This investment in public transportation will improve people’s commutes, reduce traffic and costs to road maintenance, and help shrink our carbon footprint,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a news release.

