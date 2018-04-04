Hilo woman charged with smashing into vehicles during pursuit

A Hilo woman was charged today with leading police on a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles while driving without a license, police said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A Hilo woman was charged today with leading police on a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles while driving without a license, police said.

Helena Pang, 33, was charged with resisting an order to stop, driving without a license, first-degree criminal property damage, reckless driving, and eight drug offenses. Her bail was set at $277,000. She was being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, awaiting a court appearance on Thursday.

About noon Monday, police tried to stop a white Honda sedan that was speeding and overtaking vehicles on Mohouli Street near Kaumana Drive in Hilo.

The driver continued onto Haihai Street and struck a vehicle stopped in traffic at an intersection, then reversed and struck a police officer’s subsidized vehicle before continuing towards Highway 11 on Kilauea Extension, police said.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned on Mamaki Street after it crashed into an embankment near Highway 11.

Witnesses told police the female driver ran into the bushes.

After an extensive search, police found Pang at the scene at about 12:20 p.m. and also recovered a container with possible drugs in the brushes.

Police said officers served a search warrant on the container and the sedan and recovered about 30 grams of crystal meth and 25 grams of black-tar heroin.