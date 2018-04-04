Investigation into cause of Palolo fire, explosion continues

An MD Restoration crew arrived at a residential building at Palolo Homes today to clear debris from the grounds surrounding the structure where an explosion Tuesday caused injuries to two people and extensive damage to several units.

The Honolulu Fire Department is continuing their investigation into the cause of a fire and explosion at about 12:30 p.m. in the second-story bedroom in Unit C of Building 27. Honolulu police are also assisting in the investigation.

The 61-year-old property manager of the 302-unit public housing complex sustained first-and-second-degree burns to about 30 percent of his upper body. Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics also treated the resident services manager, 58, who sustained second-degree burns to about 25 percent of her upper body. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

According to Dave Nakamura, executive director of the Mutual Housing Association of Hawaii, which owns the housing complex, area residents have said children appeared to be playing with a lighter inside Unit C of Building 27 at the time of the fire.

An oxygen tank that was inside the unit for medical purposes may have exploded. “There’s a strong preponderance of evidence of that. Given the extent of damage, it kind of makes sense,” Nakamura said.

Structural engineers are expected to inspect several apartments that were damaged in the explosion either this afternoon or Thursday. Meanwhile, housing officials are working to relocate six displaced families to vacant units at the complex.