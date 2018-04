Lifeguards rescued two men from the China Walls area of East Oahu after their boat ran into trouble, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety officials.

At about 10:15 a.m., Ocean Safety rescue watercraft operators towed the 21-foot boat, with two men in their 30s to 40s inside, to Maunalua Bay. No injuries were reported. Surf was reported at 1 to 3 feet high, although conditions were windy.