 Man slashed ex-girlfriend with box cutter in Kakaako, police say
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man slashed ex-girlfriend with box cutter in Kakaako, police say

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 7:45am
ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a possible box cutter in Kakaako early today.

Police said the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at an establishment at about 12:30 a.m. when he brandished a small and sharp dangerous instrument.

He struck the victim, causing a laceration to her head. The injury was non-life-threatening and she was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said a witness saw the suspect use slashing movements toward the victim. Though witnesses couldn’t positively identify the type of dangerous instrument the assailant used in the attack, responding officers recovered a box cutter at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii’s low unemployment rate masks underlying problems
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING