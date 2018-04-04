Kaiser expands footprint on Maui

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has acquired 6.2 acres under its Wailuku Medical Office for $22 million.

The state’s largest health maintenance organization — both a medical provider and health insurer with more than 255,000 members statewide — said the investment “allows for greater flexibility and certainty around future operational costs.”

Kaiser has operated the Wailuku Clinic since 1983 and provides specialty care to more than 58,700 members.

The company said it is considering future renovation and expansion of services at the clinic.

“The purchase also demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s long-term commitment to the Maui community and provides greater certainty around future operational costs,” Kaiser said in a news release. A company spokeswoman said there are no specific plans for expansion at this time.

The HMO assumed control of three Maui County hospitals on July 1 in the largest privatization in state history.

The HMO pledged to inject more resources into Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital & Clinic and Lanai Community Hospital, the only acute-care facilities for about 200,000 residents and visitors in Maui County.

Following the transition, the company said it would invest more than $50 million to expand services and update technology to improve patient care.