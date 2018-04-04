 Governor chooses new BOE members
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Governor chooses new BOE members

Posted on April 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 4, 2018 at 12:18 am
Remember when debate raged over whether the state Board of Education should be appointed or elected? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –